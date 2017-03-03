The Western Cape government on Thursday revealed that 37% of South Africa's water supply is lost through leaks in cities.

This was one of the key findings of GreenCape's Water: Market Intelligence Report 2017 which was released on Thursday.

In a statement, economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said the report provides a detailed overview on water usage and projections of demand.

"Apart from us all playing a role in saving water, [it] also calls for innovative approaches from the public and private sector," Winde said.

On Monday the City of Cape Town said the city has enough water stored for another 121 days. Residents are currently facing Level 3B water restrictions for the first time. These limit the use of potable water.

Challenges are opportunities

Winde said the water situation in the Western Cape is cause for concern.

"[The province is] experiencing its worst drought in 100 years," Winde said.

Other key findings in the report include that the market for industrial water reuse in the Western Cape is valued at roughly R600m and is expected to grow.

The market for direct potable municipal reuse is estimated at R4.5bn in the Western Cape, the report said.

Raymond Siebrits from GreenCape's water sector desk said the current water challenges the province is facing provide an opportunity for households, businesses and industry to invest in water solutions.

"At GreenCape we see water constraints as opportunities for the green economy. South African water service and technology providers are able to meet these market needs - one just needs to know where to look," Siebrits said.

