Nigeria: Cross River North Senatorial District Remains My Priority - Sen Oko

The senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Cross River State, Dr. Rose Oko, on Thursday, maintained that people in the five local government areas that consist the senatorial district remains her priority at the National Assembly.

Sen Oko said the good people of Cross River North deserves the best from her for the confidence reposed in her and how they massively gave their mandate to her through the ballot box to represent them at the Senate.

She said she knows the plight, aspiration and yearning of her people, particularly in this time of recession, and promised to use her office to influence her colleagues and those at the federal executive council to bring the much needed development to them.

She said: "I am fully loyal to the good and great people of Cross River North Senatorial District, who through their love and confidence reposed in me, gave me their precious mandate to represent them at the Senate.

"I acknowledge the fact that I remain their servant and daughter. I want to assure them that the entire five local government areas that make up the senatorial district remains my priority at the National Assembly.

"And I want to let them know that I am not silent over their plight and yearning for development and what is expected of me as their representative at the Senate.

"I assure them of unprecedented development than what they have witnessed because I am busy doing my underground work to lobby my colleagues and those also at the federal executive council."

Meanwhile, the Federal Lawmaker appealed passionately to the people to exercise little patience with her as in no distant time all the expected projects will kick off and be completed.

"I sincerely respect the expectations and yearnings of the people I represent. I feel their pain about what they pass through. They are my people and I am here for them.

"Even I will be pained when the expected is still delayed. Notwithstanding, I passionately plead with the good people of Cross River North to exercise patience with me because a lot of projects and programmes will soon be executed to meet their aspirations and yearnings. I am also worried by their plight and I am working hard to ensure they enjoy the dividends of democracy in a great measure", she stated.

She stated further that the budget still being worked on at the National Assembly, when passed will prove her right.

Senator Oko who also is the Senate Committee Chairman on Diaspora and Civil Societies, recently condemned in very strong term xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and extra-judicial killings by South Africans in their country.