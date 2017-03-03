2 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Preparations to Hold Meetings of Joint Sudanese - Turkish Ministerial Committee Discussed

Ankara — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani, Thursday received the Undersecretary of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and discussed the ongoing preparations to hold meetings of the joint Sudanese - Turkish ministerial committee during March 14 - 16 after a cessation that lasted for more than three years.

The meeting underscored the importance of removing all the impediments facing implementation of joint Sudanese - Turkish projects, especially the pilot agricultural project that the Turkish TIGM Agricultural Work Institution has started to implement in Sudan in coordination with the Sudanese Ministry of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry has met with the General Director of TIGM General Director and Deputy General Director and directors of its Department and got informed about its fields of work and potentialities and discussed the steps that will be adopted to remove the obstacles facing the company's work in Sudan.

