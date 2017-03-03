Sudan: President Al-Bashir Assigns Ministers to Steer up Tasks Until Formation of National Accord Government

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has assigned the ministers to steer up their tasks and duties of their ministries until formation of the new national accord government.

This came when the President of the Republic was chairing Thursday a regular meeting of the Council of Ministers.

President Al-Bashir has appreciated the performance of the ministers in the past period in implementing the set policies and programs.

Meanwhile, members of the Cabinet have appreciated appointment of the First Vice - President as the Prime Minister in the coming national accord government and affirmed their support to the ongoing efforts to form the new government.

They expressed hope that the national accord government will succeed in achieving the aspired goals of peace, stability and development in the country.