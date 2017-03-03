Gambia: The Electorate Is Still Waiting

The Gambian electorate is still wondering what the April 6, National Assembly elections would yield.

Many people are going about to fill nomination forms. The atmosphere has not indicated how the Coalition is going to contest the April elections. Division is being predicted and the effect is being projected. What is certain is that many people who used to keep politics at arm's length are now beginning to participate.

Foroyaa will monitor how this renewed sense of involvement in national politics would impact on the outcome of the April 6th election. Recent developments that led to the passing of an unconstitutional Bill confirm all the more the need to take the National Assembly seriously.