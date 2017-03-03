analysis

The Bank of Baroda's South African unit has started closing accounts of companies controlled by the Gupta family, leaving the friends of President Jacob Zuma without banking facilities in the country. By JILLIAN GREEN.

Bloomberg is reporting that according to three confidential sources, the Mumbai-based lender is winding down its relationship with companies related to the Gupta family to ensure it is in compliance with banking rules.

If the bank closes the accounts of the Gupta controlled companies, they will be the latest financial institution to do so after South Africa's major banks closed accounts associated with the family last year.

The closure of the accounts is now the subject of a court case involving Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan who has been under pressure to intervene, both from Gupta representatives and from within government.

Gordhan, in an affidavit, has revealed how R6.8-billion in "suspicious and unusual transactions" may have contributed to the decision by South Africa's four major banks to close accounts associated with the Gupta family.

The family is opposing Gordhan's application with their lawyer saying there was nothing untoward about the transactions.

In January, court papers filed by Gupta-linked steel-maker VR Laser revealed that the Bank of China...