3 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Crackdown Descends On Five Viroba Producers

By Maureen Odunga

Five sachet-packed liquor producing factories were closed yesterday, with about 3,700 cartons and 9,671 pieces of various liquor brands barred from distribution in Ilala, Temeke and Kinondoni Municipalities.

The National Task Force, entrusted with enforcement of the ban on sachet-packed liquor in the three municipalities closed the factories during the ongoing crackdown in Dar es Salaam.

The factories which were closed over various offences, including possession of plastic sachet-packed liquor and manufacturing chemicals, are the Global Distillers Limited in Temeke Municipality, Aksa Organic Products and Global Beverages Ltd in Ilala.

Others are True Bell and Kibo Spirit in Kinondoni Municipality. The Ilala Municipality team shut down the operations of Aksa Organic Products manufacturers of Necha liquor at Vingunguti area in Ilala.

The manufacturer's brands include Viroba Premium Vodka, Ginja, Rivella Vodka, Kitoko, Boss and Necha. The team impounded nine cartons, 282 sachets with an alcohol volume of 37 per cent strong liquor along with 103 bottles of Necha liquor.

Ilala Team Leader Kasela Kasubi said the small factory documentation shows that the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority had directed the factory to cease production to meet several requirements.

"This order was made in November, 2016 but according to the factory's log book, production was carried out on February 16 and March 1, this year, against the existing ban," said Mr Kasubi. Crackdown

