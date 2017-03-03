Tanzania: High Court Strikes Out Mbowe's Application

Dar es Salaam — The High Court has struck out an application by Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe who was seeking an order to stop the police from arresting and detaining him.

A three-judge panel led by Sakieti Kihiyo gave the ruling yesterday after agreeing with a ground of a preliminary objection raised by the government that the application was incompetent because it was filed under a wrong citation of the law. Other judges are Lady Justice Pelagia Khaday and Lugano Mwandambo.

Mr Mbowe filed the application on February 10, seeking the injunction order, pending the hearing and determination of the main petition he lodged against Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone commander and the crimes officer.

Giving the ruling yesterday, the Judges said section 2 (3) of the Judicature and Application Laws Act, which was cited by the applicant did not give the court the authority to grant what he applied for. Either, the Judges said the Act could be used only, when the laws were silent on the issues.

