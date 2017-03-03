Uganda: Leo Africa Institute, NBS TV Partner for Economic Forum

The LeO Africa Institute and NBS Television have entered into a mega partnership, that will see the Kamwokya based television station provide exclusive television sponsorship for the institute's annual LeO Africa Economic Forum, over a period of three years.

The LeO Africa Economic Forum, now in its fourth year, brings together thought leaders from the public and private sectors to discuss vital economic trends driving change in Africa, with the aim of generating multi-sectoral consensus on how these trends can be harnessed to build transformative economies that are inclusive, and create jobs for continent's young people.

Speaking at the signing of the MOU between the two parties, NBS Television's CEO Kin Kaliisa expressed optimism that the partnership would go along way in mainstreaming conversations that are critical to national development, a role he said that NBS was passionate about. He thanked LeO Africa Institute for creating such platforms as the economic forum, and for particularly positioning young people at the center of the conversation, noting that therein lay the continent's best hopes.

On his part, Awel Uwihanganye, the senior director at the LeO Africa institute applauded NBS television for expressing interest in the Institute's work, noting.

He explained that the LeO Africa Economic Forum was an indigenous platform where Africans could deliberate on and produce home grown solutions to the numerous economic issues affecting their continent, promising that as an in institute, LeO Africa was committed to continue harnessing the power of ideas, to inform and influence development policy.

"The media occupies a privileged position in the public space, with unrivalled capacity to shape the national narrative," he said.

This year's Economic Forum is slated for July in Kampala, under the theme:assessing the impact of Disruptive innovations on Development and Growth in Africa.

It is expected that the forum will over the course of two days, brainstorm on how East African economies can harness the power of innovations to create decent jobs for a growing youthful population, and find ways to stem the growing income inequality that is threatening regional security and stability.

