Uganda: Interim Orders Not Quashed - Court Was 'Misrepresented'

As the judiciary and Uganda Law Society clarify that interim orders annulment was a non-binding minority court decision

The media have been accused of misrepresenting last week's Constitutional court ruling on interim orders.

While it was widely reported that justices Fredrick Egonda-Ntende, Elizabeth Musoke and Kenneth Kakuru had annulled all interim orders still in force issued by a single judge or a panel of three justices of the same court, and ordered that all such orders henceforth be heard by a coram of five judges, it has since emerged that this decision wasn't collective and, therefore, not binding.

In a statement issued on March 1, Solomon Muyita, the senior judiciary communications officer, clarified that the lead judgment of Justice Egonda-Ntende, which was also supported by Justice Musoke, didn't make any reference to the annulment of all interim orders issued by a single judge or a panel of three judges of the Constitutional court.

"It is only Justice Kenneth Kakuru who made those orders. If the two justices had agreed with their colleague, they [would have] had to mention that they concur with his ruling," Muyita said. He added: "We have two justices who wrote the ruling and the third justice chose to support one of them; so, because it was a panel of three, we take the majority position."

Asked for his comment as a lawyer, Elison Karuhanga agreed with the judiciary's interpretation.

"None of the other judges [Egonda-Ntende and Musoke] said the previous rulings by a single judge of the Constitutional court are a nullity. It was only Justice Kakuru," Karuhanga said.

Indeed, judges at the Constitutional court are taking Justice Kakuru's orders as a minority view. This came to light on February 28, 2017, when Justice Remmy Kasule extended the interim order that halted the treason trial of Michael Kabaziguruka, the Nakawa MP, at the General Court Martial (GCM).

Sitting as a single judge of the Constitutional court, Justice Kasule issued the order in January after Kabaziguruka filed a petition challenging his trial in the army court. So, it was expected that the February 23 ruling by the Constitutional court would affect Kabaziguruka's case. However, Justice Kasule assured the legislator that the status quo would remain in place.

POINT OF CONTENTION

In his judgment, Justice Kakuru stated: "We make the following consequential orders and direction: all interim orders issued by a single justice of the Constitutional court which are in force are null and void and of no effect. Any interim or substantive orders of injuction issued by a coram of three justices of the Costitutional court, which are still in force are null and void and of no effect."

The judge added: "The registrar of this court is directed to place all pending constitutional applications before a full coram of Constitutional court for determination, including those which have been heard by either a single justice or three but whose rulings have not been delivered."

However, his colleagues Egonda-Ntende and Musoke did not state in their separate judgments whether they agreed with Kakuru. In his lead judgment, Justice Egonda-Ntende limited his ruling to the matter before him.

The matter involved Murisho Shafi, Godfrey Kironde, Sowale Abedi, Sam Male, Edward Nnume, and Moses Kalangwa who had petitioned the Constitutional court for a temporary injunction restraining the IGG and the attorney general from investigating and prosecuting them in the Anti-Corruption court until their petition in the Constitutional court had been heard and determined.

In their ruling on whether they had jurisdiction to hear the case as a panel of three, the judges concluded that only a coram of five judges could handle it.

"In light of the foregoing, I would order that this application be placed before a bench of five judges that complies with Article 137(2) of the constitution," Egonda-Ntende ordered.

In her brief ruling, Justice Elizabeth Musoke concurred: "I have had the opportunity to read in draft the ruling of my brother Hon Mr Justice Egonda-Ntende. I agree with the reasoning he has given for referring this matter to a full coram of the Constitutional court and his conclusion that this application be placed before a bench of five justices in compliance with Article 137(2) of the constitution."

Justice Kakuru also concurred, before going ahead to issue consequential orders that his colleagues steered clear of. Writing in Daily Monitor on Thursday, Francis Gimara, the president of Uganda Law Society (ULS), noted that Justice Egonda-Ntende and Musoke's failure to pronounce themselves on the matter of annulment of existing interim orders meant that it was a minority view and, therefore, not binding.

"Our considered view is that these consequential orders have no life unless revived by a bench of five justices under article 137(2) of the Constitution," Gimara wrote.

JURISDICTION QUESTIONED

Writing in The Observer on Wednesday, lawyer Fred Muwema argued that if a single judge or three judges couldn't handle Constitutional court interim orders, it meant that the three judges themselves couldn't make such orders.

Besides agreeing that the matter before them must go to a five-coram Constitutional court for determination, the judges also labored to explain that the Constitutional court is not the same as the Court of Appeal although both share the same judges.

Article 137(2) of the Constitution says that when sitting as a Constitutional court, the Court of Apeal shall consist of a bench of five members. However, the late Justice Amos Twinomujuni had in an earlier matter ruled that a single judge or three could hear such cases.

"Surely in my view, it is not necessary to require all five justices of the Court of Appeal to hear a simple application. In the same way, it does not need three justices to sit to consider an urgent interim application such as this one. The justices of the Court of Appeal are extremely busy. It is not practical to require five of them or three of them to assemble when a simple application is involved."

However, in his ruling Egonda-Ntende sought to distinguish the Court of Appeal from the Constitutional court.

"Two separate courts with separate jurisdiction were created by the Constitution. One cannot simply read the provisions that relate to one and apply them to the other," said Justice Egonga-Ntende, a known opponent of interim orders having issued only one in his decades-old judicial career.

On his part, Justice Kakuru agreed with Egonda-Ntende on the different jurisdictions and rules of procedure of the two courts.

"The learned justice in this matter (Justice Twinomujuni) referred to the Court of Appeal and the Constitutional court interchangeably, as if they were one and the same court," Kakuru said, adding that whereas the Court of Appeal has only appellate jurisdiction, the Constitutional court has original jurisdiction.