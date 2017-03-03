Uganda: Lawyer Muwema Appeals TVO Ruling in Ireland Court

Ugandan lawyer Fred Muwema has appealed the decision of an Irish High court that refused to order Facebook to reveal the identity, controversial blogger Tom Voltaire Okwalinga (TVO) last month.

Muwema has filed his appeal in the Irish Court of Appeal. On February 8, High court judge Donald Binchy argued that revealing TVO's identity to Muwema, who claims he was defamed, would put the blogger's life in danger and expose him to harassment from the Ugandan government.

Binchy permitted Facebook not to disclose TVO's identity on condition that Facebook asks TVO to pull down the defamatory content 14 days from the delivery of the judgment lest Muwema makes a fresh application to the court to have his identity revealed.

TVO is wanted by local police for allegedly revealing state secrets. Police have made several arrests but failed to successfully prosecute anyone. Last March lawyer Muwema sued Facebook over disparaging information on TVO's page.

Among other things, TVO alleged that Muwema pocketed Shs 900m from government to stage a break-in at his law firm that ultimately compromised the 2016 presidential petition of former presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi.

Now, in his appeal, Muwema says that since Justice Binchy came to the conclusion that TVO's posts were defamatory, he should have compelled Facebook to disclose his identity so he can sue him for defamation.

He insists that in refusing to reveal the identity of TVO, Binchy relied on the "hearsay" evidence from Jack Gilbert, Facebook's lead counsel. On February 2015, Gilbert said that Godfrey Mutabazi, the executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), had repeatedly asked Facebook to take down TVO's posts.

"When Facebook refused the requests, Mutabazi attempted to call Facebook before Uganda's parliament to compel Facebook to produce the information to facilitate the arrest of the person or persons behind the account," Gilbert said.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Gilbert said Facebook had since engaged with several representatives of civil society organizations in Uganda, who have confirmed that the government here is interested in arresting TVO.

"The Ugandan government has previously arrested and detained at least one person, an information security expert by the name of Mr Robert Shaka, who was incorrectly presumed to be TVO," he said.

Muwema also faults the judge for placing much weight on the evidence of human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo. On January 18, 2017 Opiyo swore an affidavit affirming Facebook's assertions that the Ugandan government is good at human rights violations.

"I know that Uganda Police have been looking for TVO for a very long time and when they arrest anyone on suspicion of being TVO, they are subjected to extreme abuse of rights and violation of court orders," Opiyo wrote, citing police's harassment of former FDC president Kizza Besigye as further evidence.

However, in his own affidavit dated January 16, Muwema admitted Uganda had human rights challenges but the country was not in a state of "unmitigated violations" or "lawlessness".

Through Lavelle solicitors, Muwema wants the appeals court to compel Facebook to disclose the details it holds relating to the identities of the person or persons who operate the Tom Voltaire Okwalinga Facebook page.