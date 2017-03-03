3 March 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: MTN to Recognise Women Entrepreneurs At the Women in Business Awards

By Ali Twaha

MTN Uganda will this month recognize Ugandan women entrepreneurs for continuing to excel in businesses that have odds staked against them.

The entrepreneurs will receive their recognition on March 17 at Kampala Serena, in what has been dubbed MTN Women in Business Awards 2017.

Today March 3, as part of Inter- national Women's day celebrations, MTN will host a dialogue at Protea hotel. Mapula Bodibe, MTN's chief marketing officer, said in a statement that the awards were a way to reflect and recognise women's achievement and empower them more.

The awards have been running in Uganda for the past four years and at least 400 women have been recognized.

"[We seek] to further empower women with various skills in areas like financing, corporate governance, planning and marketing, among others," Bodibe said.

The awards will be held under the theme Survival of the fittest: Partnering for success, and a keynote speech will be delivered by Dr Judy Dlamini, a successful South African female entrepreneur who is behind the Mbekani group of businesses.

Other leading professionals to share their thoughts include Enterprise Uganda boss Charles Ocici; Ruth Sebatindira, founding partner, Ligomarc Advocates; and Cedric Mpobusingye, the Uganda country partner for PwC.

A trade expo that will feature women-owned businesses making their mark in Uganda will be showcasing at Shoprite Lugogo shopping yard starting on March 11, said Reginald Kafeera, the MTN Business general manager.

"We believe that the expo is a great opportunity for participating businesses to market themselves and reach out to new and wider audiences," said Kafeero.

