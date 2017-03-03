Tanzania: Isles Lawmakers Pledge to Back Fight On Drugs

Zanzibar — Members of the House of Representatives yesterday vowed to work with the government in the fight against illicit drugs, pledging to save Zanzibar from turning into a dumping ground for drugs.

Debating a private motion from Mr Mohamed Said Mohamed, a legislator from Mpendae Constituency, the lawmakers who also included sitting ministers said it was time 'all people, groups, and institutions at all levels' joined to stop the scourge.

The backbenchers, in particular, expressed deep feelings about the scale of drugs in the islands, arguing that weak laws, laxity in implementing them and corruption weakened the war and undermined justice as well.

"Drugs destroy lives and whole societies. My family has been a victim because my bio logical brother was an addict. We must stand as one against drugs," said Ms Zulfa Mmaka Omar (CCM-Women), hardly holding back tears.

Mr Nadir Abdul-latif Yussuf (CCM-Chaani) and Mr Hassan Khamis Hafidh (CCM, Welezo) said the drugs business in the isles remained rampant mainly because of 'loose security' at the entry points such as airports and sea-ports.

They said that sea transport including fishing vessels, and tourists and tourist hotels, as well as tourists resorts like Nungwi in the north of Unguja Islands, were said to be playing a big role in drugs distribution.

Mr Hafidh told the House that he had a list of drug dealers, ready to hand them over to the authorities for investigations on condition that they are finally taken to Court, but the Minister of State, Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed, opposed the move to reveal the identity of the suspects.

The lawmakers unanimously supported the resolutions made by the private motion mover Mr Mohamed which includes formation of special Court for 'Drug dealers', a call on the government to review the anti-drugs Law, and commitment in the fight against drugs.

"Zanzibar Anti-corruption and Economic Crime Agency (ZAECA) should be empowered to deal with drug dealers, Ministry of Education and Vocational training should identify addicts among students and take action ... security at all entry points ... including the illegal ones should be boosted," were some of the resolutions moved by Mr Mohamed.

Meanwhile, in efforts to stop environmental degradation, some 207 people were arrested and taken to Court last year, the House was informed yesterday.

Deputy Minister responsible for environment Mr Juma Makungu Juma said some of suspects were convicted to serve prison terms while others paid fines amounting to more than 177m/-.

Responding to questions from backbencher Ms Mwantatu Mbarak Khamis (CCM -Women), who asked to know about government efforts to protect the environment, the deputy minister said: "Our operation to save our environment is ongoing." Mr Juma said 15 trucks carrying sand, 47 'bull carts and 83 tree-cutting machines, were confiscated and burned last year in Unguja and Pemba as warning to people destroying environment.

"Security committees at regional level have since been working with respective ministries to ensure that trees are not cut recklessly, and illegal quarry is stopped, by making frequent patrol," Mr Juma said.