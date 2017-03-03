Tanzania: Mason Stabbed to Death for Asking Back His 10,000/ - From Debtor

Arusha — A 25-year-old man identified as Bakari Rajabu and resident of Daraja-Mbili Ward in Arusha City was beaten, before being stabbed to death, by his debtor following attempts to demand his money back.

The late Rajabu who works as a freelance Mason is reported to have gone to the house of Mr Jackson Josiah Solomon who owed him 10,000/- and informed the latter that it was time he paid up, according to the eye witnesses who also reported that arguments soon ensued between the two - who allegedly exchanged harsh words before Rajabu decided to leave.

Apparently, as soon as Rajab left Solomon's house and walked away, the latter allegedly ran after him at around 9.30 pm in the cloudy night of Wednesday, the first day of March, 2017.

The Arusha Regional Police Commander, Charles Mkumbo, confirmed the incident, saying the late Bakari Rajab had already reached the so-called 'Uwanja wa Robikoki,' open space, when the suspect, Mr Solomon, attacked him and proceeded to stab the decease with a sharp object on his chest.

Bakari Rajabu died on the spot but his attacker, sensing danger, fled to unknown destination. The police have since launched a manhunt. The body is currently being kept at the Regional Mount Meru Hospital's mortuary.

In a separate development, Police in Arusha have also started searching for pubs, stores and grocery shops that are still stocking the banned sachet-packed local gins (Viroba) that got outlawed earlier this week.

As it happens, many of the liquor stores still had large stocks of the forbidden gins and some of their owners have devised a method of pouring the sachet contents into large bottles and selling the drink in larger packages to evade the law.