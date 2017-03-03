Tanzania: Mbowe's Antiarrest Bid Flops

Photo: Mohamed Mambo/Daily News

Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) National Chairman Freeman Mbowe yesterday suffered defeat at the High Court where he lost application to challenge his arrest by police in drug related charges.

The High Court stroke out with costs the application, pending the hearing and determination of a constitutional petition to challenge the powers of the police on the matter.

Justices Sekiet Kihiyo, Pellagia Khaday and Lugano Mwandambo ruled against the Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament, upholding one ground of objection presented by the Attorney General (AG), on behalf of the respondents in the application.

Principal State Attorney Gabriel Malatabeen properly moved by the applicant, for having cited a wrong provision which does not confer jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter.

Through a team of advocates led by Tundu Lissu and Peter Kibatala, the applicant had relied on Section 2 (3) of the Judicature and Applications Laws Act (JALA) to support his application.

However, the judges agreed with the submissions by the state attorney that the provision could only be relied upon if Tanzanian laws, notably the Civil Procedure Code, are silent on the matter to be adjudicated upon by the court. "This ground of objection is sustained.

The application is incompetent before us and it is dismissed with costs. We will not discuss other grounds of objections raised by the respondent since this ground is sufficient to dispose of the application," the judges ruled.

The respondents in the matter were Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander and the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Crime Officer.

