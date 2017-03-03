Uganda: Genuine Opposition Politics in Uganda Is Meaningless

opinion

Last Friday, The Observer ran an interview with the iconoclastic Mukono municipality member of parliament, Betty Nambooze.

The interview was deeply absorbing and hugely revealing, especially about the crisis afflicting Uganda's oldest political party, the Democratic Party (DP).

Perhaps the one point that Nambooze broached, with stinging pointedness was the one directed at her party president general, the eloquent and effable Ndugu Norbert Mao: which DP does Mao belong to, the good or the bad?

Now, the good/bad dichotomy was recently coined by the chief of Ugandan politics, General Museveni. Apparently, there are some members of the DP, and by extension the entire political opposition, who are good; others are bad. Museveni singled out Mr Fred Mukasa Mbidde, DP's vice president general, as a 'good DP.'

Needless to say, it is widely believed within Ugandan opposition and civil society circles that Mbidde is ensconced to State House. In The Observer interview, MP Nambooze came close to averring that Mbidde represents Museveni, not DP or Uganda, in the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

The Eala election held on Tuesday mirrored the deep crisis of Uganda's political opposition and the sheer poverty of our politics. I return to this in a moment.

The cavalier attempt to construct some sections of the opposition as bad and others as good bespeaks of the politics of manipulation and deception at the center of Ugandan politics under the Museveni regime.

Basically, the reasoning is that the good opposition is the pliant one, ready to compromise to the misdeeds of the rulers and shirks telling the emperor that he is naked.

The good opposition must go beg for favors at the state (clearing) house, seek handouts from those controlling state coffers, stay away from rallying the masses against regime malfeasance, and betray the common good by pursuing purely selfish ends.

In other words, the 'good DP and opposition' is that in agreement with the status quo, one that works for its continuance, both passively and actively, and in a sense is no more than an appendage of the ruling party.

The bad DP and opposition, by contrast, is that which disturbs the tranquil state of affairs, of convivial and mutually beneficial exchanges between the rulers and their allies who are nominally, or at face value, known to be opposition.

Ultimately, the grand strategy is to rule with as little real opposition as possible through literally buying would-be credible opponents but also driving a wedge among opposition ranks. It's a strategy that started in earnest in 1986.

When I conducted my doctoral research, one of my most revealing interviews was with a former top NRM leader who was in the very first cabinet. He said the cardinal goal of broad-based government, enacted in 1986, was not to work with other parties in a government of national unity; rather, it was to integrate everyone and create one, monolithic national political organization.

On his part, Mzee Paul K Ssemogerere, leader of DP till 2005, told me he broke ranks precisely because of the dubious scheme of integrating DP into NRM. Unfortunately, the severing of ties appears to have come rather late.

Museveni already had figured that he could identify and enlist the 'good DPs' individually and the party can remain largely an inconsequential historical artifact.

Although the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) shunned the 1986 'integration scheme', many of its prominent leaders were nevertheless integrated gradually.

In the end, the 'good UPC' was spectacularly captured: its current president, in office under very controversial circumstances, took matters a notch higher by signing a memorandum of understanding to support NRM in last year's election. His wife was appointed to a key portfolio in the post-election cabinet!

This integration scheme was on full display in Tuesday's rather bizarre and scandalous exercise of electing Uganda's representatives to Eala. The race to pick nine representatives was not between the 47 contestants; the real race was about which opposition party had demonstrated that it was 'good'.

It appears that the main opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), is yet to prove that it has a 'good faction' with 'good' players who can be trusted to play good ball.

Obviously, FDC has individuals out there who are known to the master as 'good', but the leadership as a whole is yet to be trusted. Worst, the individuals forwarded for consideration on Tuesday were not acceptably 'good.'

Today's spoils system requires one to be 'good' in order to access the political dining table. The 'goodness' has to be demonstrated. And there are a few sure ways to do so. Denounce defiance, shun Kizza Besigye, except during election time when you can ride on his popularity to win an election especially in Kampala, and preach 'operation wealth creation' as the most brilliant idea ever.

In sum, Uganda's current political theatre reveals an intriguing spectacle: genuine opposition is meaningless, especially for those who seek to live off politics.

In theory, the opposition's primary job is to cast a spotlight on, and pushback against, government excesses, and engage in activities that can replace the incumbent government. Ironically, if you do this in Uganda, you are 'bad opposition'.

The author teaches political science at Northwestern University/Evanston, Chicago-USA.