3 March 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: BoU Governor Mutebile to Host Forum On Private Sector

Central bank governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda will tomorrow host a regional forum on research, academia and private sector growth.

The Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile Thinktank Forum at Protea hotel in Kampala will see experts from East Africa discuss 'The role of research and academia in investment and private sector growth.'

According to a statement from the organisers, former African Development Bank president Donald Kaberuka will give the keynote address.

"This forum will brainstorm on issues that will help shape academic-industry collaboration in research and information, innovation and education that adds transformation value to the private sector," the statement said.

Participants will also explore how to promote transformative solutions for economic growth and build a new framework for the development of a think tank and centre of excellence that will address private sector needs.

"Through harnessing the power of expert knowledge, academia could greatly improve on the quality, efficiency and productivity of the private sector, which is a strategic imperative for African companies to achieve global dominance," the statement quoted governor Tumusiime-Mutebile as saying.

Tomorrow's forum will be expected to strengthen collaboration between education and business, to be embedded in Makerere's University's Mutebile Centre of Excellence for Private Sector Development."

The centre was launched in 2015 after Makerere awarded the central bank governor a professional chair in monetary policy, banking and finance in perpetuity.

