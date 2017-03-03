Uganda: Why Musisi Is Quiet As Lukwago, Kamya Fight

When Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago clashed with Beti Kamya before a parliamentary committee last year, KCCA executive director, Jennifer Musisi, looked on quietly.

At one point, she even smiled as the two leaders faced off. A couple of years before that face-off, Musisi would have been in Kamya's place, taking on Lukwago with the vigour and fierceness of a lioness.

Not anymore. Since the appointment of Kamya to cabinet as minister for Kampala in June last year, Musisi appears to have withdrawn and become a spectator in the Lukwago vs Kamya duel.

Appearing before Parliament yesterday, Musisi shocked the legislators when she said that had she known the tribulations that come with her job beforehand, she would have declined the appointment.

"I would have preferred to be self-employed," she said.

Insiders at KCCA told us that Musisi has become "frustrated" and upset that her contribution to the development of the city has not been duly appreciated, especially by some political players in the ruling party.

"They blamed her for NRM's defeat in Kampala [in the 2016 elections] and she was not happy. She thought she had improved the city," said one of our sources, who relates well with Musisi.

When President Museveni appointed Kamya, who cut his political teeth in the opposition, as minister for Kampala, some analysts believed she was the perfect choice. They pointed to the fact that she had been a key opposition player in the city and therefore best placed to take on Lukwago and company.

This would free up Musisi to devote more time to the technical issues at City Hall. Yet, according to our sources, Musisi did not anticipate that she would be excluded from some of the key decisions at KCCA.

For instance, when Kamya called a meeting last Sunday to find ways of defusing the tension over the eviction of Park Yard market vendors, Musisi and her technical team were omitted.

It was a curious decision, our sources said, and raised the prospect that Musisi and Kamya are not working well together. Little surprise, therefore, that after the vendors' eviction on Monday, Musisi told a radio journalist: "I am not aware, neither am I involved in the decisions that resulted in that eviction."

In another eyebrow-raising moment, Musisi and her deputy Andrew Kitaka attended a special KCCA sitting called by Lukwago to discuss the eviction of the vendors. While she remained quiet, Kitaka said they had not been consulted about the operation.

This explains why it was police officers, and not KCCA's law enforcement personnel, that participated in the eviction exercise. Another source told us that the KCCA technical team had told Kamya to "take more time" before making a decision on the matter.

Efforts to talk to Musisi were futile but KCCA spokesman Peter Kaujju told The Observer that Musisi and Kamya have a fine relationship.

"There is no way you can work alone when you have a minister. We work with the minister because that is where we report," Kaujju said.

About the Park Yard eviction, Kaujju affirmed that "it was handled by the minister's office."

Still, insiders told us that Musisi briefs Kamya every Monday about KCCA matters. Yet this now appears to be a matter of routine, not conviction.

'FOES UNITED'

The Park Yard market saga has inadvertently united two erstwhile foes, Musisi and Lukwago. It was telling that Musisi, who previously tried to thwart authority meetings, attended Monday's session called to discuss the eviction.

While she did not speak, her presence was a psychological boost to Lukwago. Lukwago told The Observer in an extensive interview this week that Kamya's increasing dominance of the space previously occupied by Musisi needs to be opposed.

"I stand for the rule of law. If Beti Kamya wants to allocate herself powers of the accounting officer, I will certainly swing in action and oppose her; never mind that I could be having my own differences with the executive director. I will not allow her to overrun the elected leadership, the technical team and everyone in the institution in the name of pleasing the appointing authority who she assured [he would] get 80 per cent in the 2021 elections," Lukwago said.

Other sources told us that part of the reason why Kamya appears to be usurping the executive director's duties is that unlike her predecessor, Frank Tumwebaze, she has more time on her hands.

Tumwebaze handled two dockets (KCCA and Presidency) and had no minister of state, while Kamya has one docket and is assisted by a junior minister.