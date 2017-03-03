3 March 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Africa: Research Calls for New Approach to Youth Employment

Photo: Makuruki/The Rwandan Focus
Many youths a few days ago gathered at Gikondo expo seeking jobs in 2016 expo.
By Joseph Olanyo

Modern research recently released by The MasterCard foundation is advocating for a fresh approach to youth employment training strategies in Africa.

Dubbed Invisible Lives: Understanding Youth Livelihoods in Ghana and Uganda, the findings were made public last Thursday at the Young Africa Works Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

The report brings out the employment lives of African youth. It maintains that international development programmes prefer skills training for formal sector careers over training that can be applied to multiple jobs in the informal sector.

The findings are that the programmes' efforts don't entire reach all youths who engage in mixed livelihoods in Africa.

"To reach a critical mass of young people, fundamental shifts in our approach to skills-building, access to finance and entrepreneurship support are necessary," says Lindsay Wallace, director of learning and strategy at the MasterCard foundation.

Invisible Lives' scope of research included exploring how young people integrate mixed livelihoods into their working lives, the demands this strategy poses, and how best to come up with interventions for the youth in the informal sector.

The one-year investigation used a diaries methodology to analyse working lives of 246 youth aged between 18 to 24 years from Ghana and Uganda, with questions around habits, income, economic activities, and time management.

Whereas this study focuses on the experiences of employment in Uganda and Ghana, the research suggests that these also reflect emerging trends across Africa.

