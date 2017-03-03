Uganda: Nandala, Muntu Take Heat for EALA Fiasco

After suffering defeat in elections for Uganda's nine representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) Tuesday, the top leadership of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) met to review the party's dismal performance.

According to sources, the meeting at the party headquarters, Najjanankumbi, turned stormy as members of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) blamed one another for the lost opportunity.

None of its two candidates, Florence Ibi Ekwau and Ingrid Turinawe garnered enough votes to win an Eala seat from the election at parliament.

According to results declared by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, Ibi trailed in the 10th position with 179 votes while Turinawe collected only 25 votes. This failure was largely blamed on the party's secretary general Nathan Nandala-Mafabi for "deliberately undermining" Ibi's candidacy.

In his report to NEC, party president Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu accused Nandala and Turinawe of being dishonest by distancing themselves from a decision made by the party's management committee to withdraw one candidate - Turinawe.

"It is Nandala who suggested that in the absence of guidelines [from parliament], let us forward two names with a possibility of withdrawing one once it became evident that it was not tenable. When management finally took the decision to withdraw Turinawe, Nandala turned around to make it appear as though [Turinawe] was being witch-hunted," a senior FDC leader privy to details of the meeting said.

FDC spokesman Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda confirmed the party's NEC members had met but said he was not privy to details of the meeting.

"I did not attend the meeting but what I know is that the matter [Eala elections] was tabled and three parties; Muntu, Nandala and Turinawe each received its share of the blame," Ssemujju said.

OUT OF ORDER

Muntu was reportedly blamed for the letters he wrote to the Clerk to Parliament withdrawing Turinawe's candidature yet that was the job of the secretary general as per parliament's Rules of Procedure.

According to our source, Muntu owned up to the mistake. He said he had written a second letter expressing regret for the mistake.

"We agreed that what Muntu did was in order but the secretary general was out of order for disassociating himself from a decision of the party," the source said.

Moments after Kadaga announced the results on Tuesday night, former FDC Serere Woman MP Alice Alaso, who also sits on NEC as vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda, called for a candid discussion on the conduct of Nandala.

"We have lost because of the conduct of the secretary general; it is something we must deal with, be honest enough and have a hard look at the conduct of individual members of the party; otherwise, we will not grow the party in these circumstances," Alaso said.

Hours to the start of the elections, Nandala authored a letter to all MPs reaffirming Turinawe's candidacy which some party leaders said was deliberately done to undermine Ibi who was showing signs of significant support in parliament.

Both Muntu and Nandala did not respond to our phone calls but several FDC NEC members that attended the Wednesday meeting confirmed our narrative although some, like Rukungiri municipality MP Roland Mugume Kaginda, downplayed the heat in the meeting.

Mugume said the meeting was cordial but on further prodding, he said, "Yes, there was some bit of arguing because we were reviewing what happened during the elections."

Others said, they did not want to discuss internal party issues in the media.

"That was an internal issue which we resolved. [But] we agreed that there were some mistakes we committed and asked our legal advisor to study the [East African Court of Justice] ruling in a case filed by [Abdul] Katuntu and [Anita] Among challenging the 2012 Eala elections," said Walid Lubega, FDC vice chairman for Buganda.

This is intended to guide the party on whether it can challenge the outcome of last Tuesday's elections.

INTERPARTY RELATIONS

Winfred Kiiza, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP), described the meeting as a house cleaning session.

"It was a normal NEC meeting, [but] it was healthy that the party did a review of what happened during the campaigns; all campaigns not specifically the Eala one," Kiiza said.

During the deliberations, some members proposed that FDC reviews its cooperation with the Democratic Party (DP) and Uganda People's Congress (UPC) whose candidates, Fred Dennis Mukasa Mbidde (DP) and Christopher Opoka Okumu (UPC) got re-elected to the regional parliament.

Despite media reports that FDC had resolved to cut ties with the two opposition parties, Kiiza said such a resolution was never reached.

"Those were sentiments from some people who were arguing that DP and UPC had betrayed us but we did not make any resolution that we cut ties with them," Kiiza said.

After losing out in the 2012 elections, whereupon DP and UPC were accused of betrayal, Nandala, who was LOP at the time, replaced most of the shadow cabinet ministers and committee leaders he had picked from the two parties.