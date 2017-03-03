Somalia: UNHCR's Repatriation of Somali Refugees in Kenya Nears 50,000

The UN refugee agency said Tuesday that it has repatriated some 49,376 Somali refugees in Kenya since the return exercise begun in December 2014.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in its bi-weekly update that out of the figure, some 10,062 were supported in 2017 alone.

"The number of flights has been significantly increased as it remains the only mean of transportation to Somalia. Returns movements by air are organized to Mogadishu, Kismayu and Baidoa," it said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

According to the UNHCR, road convoys were also organized from Dadaab in northeast Kenyan camp to Dhobley in Somalia respectively on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

"For the time being, flights from Dadaab to Somalia remain suspended owing to the security alerts in Mogadishu since December 23, 2016," it said.