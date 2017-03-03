Somalia: Message From Secretary of State Tillerson to Somalia President

Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the United States, I would like to congratulate you on your election as president of the Federal Government of Somalia. I look forward to strengthening the relationship between our two governments.

Your election marks an important milestone in Somalia's ongoing transition to peace, stability, and prosperity. You will find in the United States a strong partner for your efforts to pursue reconciliation, promote development, fight corruption, enhance security, and further define Somalia's federal system.

I wish you and your government success.

Sincerely,

Rex W. Tillerson