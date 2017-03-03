3 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Message From Secretary of State Tillerson to Somalia President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the United States, I would like to congratulate you on your election as president of the Federal Government of Somalia. I look forward to strengthening the relationship between our two governments.

Your election marks an important milestone in Somalia's ongoing transition to peace, stability, and prosperity. You will find in the United States a strong partner for your efforts to pursue reconciliation, promote development, fight corruption, enhance security, and further define Somalia's federal system.

I wish you and your government success.

Sincerely,

Rex W. Tillerson

Somalia

Kenyan Military Kills 57 Al-Shabaab Militants in Somalia

Kenya's army said Thursday that they killed 57 Al-Shabaab militants during a clash at Afmadow area of southern Somalia. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.