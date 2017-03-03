Uganda: Moroto Woman MP By-Election for April 26

Moroto — The Electoral Commission has set April 26 as the date for the by-election of the Moroto District woman Member of Parliament.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former MP, Ms Annie Logiel. The first time MP died three weeks ago in Denmark where she had been flown for treatment.

Mr. Paul Bukenya, the EC deputy publicist told Daily Monitor in an interview that the commission has set April 26 as the new date when the by-election will be conducted.

In a communication released to the media yesterday and endorsed by the EC chairperson, Mr Simon Byabakama, EC approved the electoral programme for the by- election and campaigns will commence on April 10th and stop on 25th of the same month.

"The EC calls on all the stakeholders in Moroto to participate in the above activities in accordance with the guidelines for the by-election," said Mr Byabakama.

According to a medical report, the former legislator died of a tumour and she was buried last week at her ancestral home in Nakapelimen Village in Nadunget Sub County Moroto District.