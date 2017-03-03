3 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Moroto Woman MP By-Election for April 26

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steven Ariong

Moroto — The Electoral Commission has set April 26 as the date for the by-election of the Moroto District woman Member of Parliament.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former MP, Ms Annie Logiel. The first time MP died three weeks ago in Denmark where she had been flown for treatment.

Mr. Paul Bukenya, the EC deputy publicist told Daily Monitor in an interview that the commission has set April 26 as the new date when the by-election will be conducted.

In a communication released to the media yesterday and endorsed by the EC chairperson, Mr Simon Byabakama, EC approved the electoral programme for the by- election and campaigns will commence on April 10th and stop on 25th of the same month.

"The EC calls on all the stakeholders in Moroto to participate in the above activities in accordance with the guidelines for the by-election," said Mr Byabakama.

According to a medical report, the former legislator died of a tumour and she was buried last week at her ancestral home in Nakapelimen Village in Nadunget Sub County Moroto District.

Uganda

Uganda's Museveni Wants End to River Nile Deal Deadlock

President Museveni yesterday, in the company of Ethiopian premier Hailemariam Desalegn, capitalised on the opportunity… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.