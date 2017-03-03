Uganda: Consume Local Products, Rugunda Tells Ugandans

Kampala — Prime Minister Rukahana Rugunda has launched the buy Uganda build Uganda (BUBU) policy urging its implementation strategy to be a call for mind-set change.

BUBU is a policy that aims at increasing the consumption of local goods and services in public procurement sector and promoting conformity to standards.

"Uganda's population is now estimated at 36.6 million with a working population of 13.9 million. The proportion of the poor has reduced from 24.5 percent with an income per capita estimated currently at USD 743. Our expenditure at household level is 46 percent on food and beverages in addition to other requirements like textiles and footwear whose value currently (stands) at USD7.6bn which has contributed to high import bills," Mr Rugunda said.

While launching BUBU on Thursday in Kampala, Mr Rugunda said that with strategies like BUBU, the consumption of local products such as milk, coffee, cotton, leather and leather products, stationary, beverages, iron, steel, cement and other products; government is strengthening domestic market for local producers.

He said, in 2015, the manufacturing sector grew by 1.4percent as a result of increased production in chemicals, paint, foam products and soap.

"Government is encouraging the consumption of such locally produced products in preference to imported like products so that we can sustain and expand growth in many other sectors," Mr Rugunda added.

Mr Rugunda urged Ugandans to appreciate that when they buy Ugandan products, it contributes to job creation, increased tax revenue, transfer of technologies and economic growth of the country by strengthening local producers and traders.

He added that the domestic market should be the first opportunity for our traders to sell their products.

He warned that, when we import what we consume in our country either because Ugandans prefer foreign products or lack capacity to produce enough locally in our economy, the country is faced with a situation of trade deficit.

"There is need to support local production capacity in order to reduce importation bill which keeps increasing," he said.

He gave an example of 2014 where total export earnings were estimated at USD 2,676 million while total import bill stood at USD 6,139.3 million.

The premier said, in pursuit of implementation of BUBU policy, government shall review and strengthen the regulatory policy frameworks which hinder realization of the objectives of BUBU and local content initiatives in all sectors.

He pointed out that Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives should engage owners of supermarket outlets to embrace local products and be given conspicuous display.

"It is absurd that when we go into supermarkets, our minds as individuals are left wondering whether Uganda produces are anything worthy."

Trade, Industry and Cooperative Minister Amelia Kyambadde said the main objective of the policy is to promote the consumption and use of local goods and service, increase the local content in government and create awareness for consumers to buy locally produced goods and services.

"BUBU is a landmark policy, whose successful implementation will contribute to job and income creation, increase the competitiveness of our products and consequently reduce the country's trade deficit," Ms Kyambadde said.

She added that government has embarked on addressing challenges faced in public procurement, private sector production and consumption of local products.