South Africa: Man in Court Over Illicit Cigarettes Worth R1.4 Million

A 54-year-old man appeared in the Barkly West Magistrate's Court for possession of illicit cigarettes worth R1.4m, the Hawks said on Thursday.

Barend Christopher Pretorius appeared in court where the matter was postponed to March 16, Captain Philani Nkwalase said.

The case was referred to the Barkly West Regional Court.

Nkwalase said on March 25, 2015, the Hawks received information about a truck delivering suspected illicit cigarettes in Barkly West in the Northern Cape.

"The truck was spotted in Barkly West industrial area, upon conducting a search 120 boxes of illicit cigarettes (Sasha) were found hidden on it," he said.

Pretorius was arrested on the scene. But the case was provisionally struck off the court roll due to an outstanding statement from the owner of the truck, which had a Botswana registration.

"All investigations have now been finalised and the matter was put back on the court roll," Nkwalase said.

Source: News24