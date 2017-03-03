2 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man in Court Over Illicit Cigarettes Worth R1.4 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 54-year-old man appeared in the Barkly West Magistrate's Court for possession of illicit cigarettes worth R1.4m, the Hawks said on Thursday.

Barend Christopher Pretorius appeared in court where the matter was postponed to March 16, Captain Philani Nkwalase said.

The case was referred to the Barkly West Regional Court.

Nkwalase said on March 25, 2015, the Hawks received information about a truck delivering suspected illicit cigarettes in Barkly West in the Northern Cape.

"The truck was spotted in Barkly West industrial area, upon conducting a search 120 boxes of illicit cigarettes (Sasha) were found hidden on it," he said.

Pretorius was arrested on the scene. But the case was provisionally struck off the court roll due to an outstanding statement from the owner of the truck, which had a Botswana registration.

"All investigations have now been finalised and the matter was put back on the court roll," Nkwalase said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Chooses Raymond Zondo as Deputy Chief Justice

President Jacob Zuma has nominated Constitutional Court Judge Raymond Zondo for the post of deputy chief justice, his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.