14 February 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Muteesa I Royal University to get Lubiri land

Tagged:

Related Topics

“Buganda government will continue funding the university with Kabaka Education fund so that all children in Buganda are educated and are able to start up their business,” Mayiga said.

The Katikkiro’s assurance came as he addressed the congregation at the university's sixth graduation ceremony at the main campus in Kirumba, Masaka.

During the ceremony, 1,142 former students received certificates, diplomas and degrees in various disciplines. Of these, 637 were females and 505 males.

In his remarks, the Katikkiro also revealed that the university had been allocated land in the Lubiri development plan following calls for growth of the institution.

The chancellor, Lady Justice Julia Sebutinde was pleased that females had outpaced males in the list of graduands. “It is a sign that parents should continue to support the girl in education,” she said.

The university vice chancellor, Dr Arthur Sserwanga, reported that performance had improved over the last year and also unveiled the new engineering workshop at Kirumba, which he said would improve the teaching of competence-based technical training.

Uganda

Uganda's Museveni Wants End to River Nile Deal Deadlock

President Museveni yesterday, in the company of Ethiopian premier Hailemariam Desalegn, capitalised on the opportunity… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.