Uganda: Muteesa I Royal University to get Lubiri land

“Buganda government will continue funding the university with Kabaka Education fund so that all children in Buganda are educated and are able to start up their business,” Mayiga said.

The Katikkiro’s assurance came as he addressed the congregation at the university's sixth graduation ceremony at the main campus in Kirumba, Masaka.

During the ceremony, 1,142 former students received certificates, diplomas and degrees in various disciplines. Of these, 637 were females and 505 males.

In his remarks, the Katikkiro also revealed that the university had been allocated land in the Lubiri development plan following calls for growth of the institution.

The chancellor, Lady Justice Julia Sebutinde was pleased that females had outpaced males in the list of graduands. “It is a sign that parents should continue to support the girl in education,” she said.

The university vice chancellor, Dr Arthur Sserwanga, reported that performance had improved over the last year and also unveiled the new engineering workshop at Kirumba, which he said would improve the teaching of competence-based technical training.