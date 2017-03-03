3 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 10 Years After, Obasanjo, Daniel Reconcile

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daud Olatunji

Barely 10 years after both former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his estranged political son, former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel went their separate ways , the duo have finally resolved differences.

The indication emerged when Daniel visited Obasanjo in his hilltop home in Abeokuta on Thursday night, and was reportedly warmly welcomed by the former President.

Daniel had been at loggerhead with Obasanjo over ten years, over political differences, alleged to have been caused by political sycophants and rumour mongers.

The former Governor was said to have been rude to the former president, a development which made Obasanjo to severe relationship with him.

Vanguard learned that the duo also had dinner together alongside other guests at the home of Obasanjo, and later engaged in ribcracking jokes, to put the differences behind them.

Obasanjo who was in high spirit throughout Daniel's stay of three hours, also assigned him role on his 80th birthday, stressing that he holds no grudges with him.

He said that if he was still annoying with Daniel, he would not have allowed him in his house.

"If I still hold any grudges against you, I won't have allowed you to come into my house. But all those are past things, and I am convinced that you have learnt your lesson', Obasanjo told Daniel.

Similarly, Daniel expressed appreciation to Obasanjo for having change of heart, pointing out that he didn't mean any harm against him and that he has always held him in very high esteem as the father of the nation and father of all.

He said he was comfortable to have returned into fatherly arm of Obasanjo, with assurance that he remains his son comes rain come , comes shines.

Nigeria

President Buhari Medical Trips Signal No End to Medical Tourism

Despite his pledge to halt medical tourism in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has sought medical assistance in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.