Nigeria: 10 Years After, Obasanjo, Daniel Reconcile

Barely 10 years after both former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his estranged political son, former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel went their separate ways , the duo have finally resolved differences.

The indication emerged when Daniel visited Obasanjo in his hilltop home in Abeokuta on Thursday night, and was reportedly warmly welcomed by the former President.

Daniel had been at loggerhead with Obasanjo over ten years, over political differences, alleged to have been caused by political sycophants and rumour mongers.

The former Governor was said to have been rude to the former president, a development which made Obasanjo to severe relationship with him.

Vanguard learned that the duo also had dinner together alongside other guests at the home of Obasanjo, and later engaged in ribcracking jokes, to put the differences behind them.

Obasanjo who was in high spirit throughout Daniel's stay of three hours, also assigned him role on his 80th birthday, stressing that he holds no grudges with him.

He said that if he was still annoying with Daniel, he would not have allowed him in his house.

"If I still hold any grudges against you, I won't have allowed you to come into my house. But all those are past things, and I am convinced that you have learnt your lesson', Obasanjo told Daniel.

Similarly, Daniel expressed appreciation to Obasanjo for having change of heart, pointing out that he didn't mean any harm against him and that he has always held him in very high esteem as the father of the nation and father of all.

He said he was comfortable to have returned into fatherly arm of Obasanjo, with assurance that he remains his son comes rain come , comes shines.