2 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dan Kriel Starts in Midfield for Stormers

There are two changes to the Stormers team to face the Jaguares at Newlands on Saturday, with Dan Kriel and Sikhumbuzo Notshe both getting an opportunity in the starting line-up.

Kriel comes in at inside centre to replace the injured Damian de Allende, whilst Notshe will start at No 8 with Nizaam Carr on the bench.

The only other change to the match-day 23 that did duty in the 37-24 victory against the Bulls last week sees World Sevens Player of the Year Seabelo Senatla named as a replacement, putting him in line to earn his first Stormers cap since 2015.

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that he would like to see his team build on their performance last week against what is a very competitive Jaguares team.

"The win last week was encouraging, but there is still much we can improve on and we will be tested against a Jaguares team full of internationals," he said.

Kick-off for Saturday's match is scheduled for 17:15.

Teams:

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (vice-captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Jaguares

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

