Nigeria: Court Dissolves Emeka Ike's 17-Year-Old Marriage

A LAGOS Island Customary Court, yesterday, put an end to the long unsavoury marriage of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his wife, Suzanne Emma, as it ordered the estranged lovers to go their separate ways.

The three-man panel presided over by Chief Awos Awosola, dissolved the 17 years old union, in a judgment in the suit by the estranged wife of the Nollywood actor, Emma.

Other members of the panel are: Mrs. Opeyemi Olanrewaju and Mr Kehinde Olayinka. The court in judgment in the suit brought in 2015, by Emma against the Nollywood actor, said "From all evidence before the court, the marriage between the couple had broken down and it's irreconcilable, consequently, the marriage is hereby dissolved."

Dissatisfaction with the judgement

The court, however, granted Emeka the custody of the four children, but ordered that their mother should be granted unhindered access to the children. The court also ordered that any party that is dissatisfied with the judgement should appeal within 30 days.

The court also received the photocopy of a bank draft of N300, dated July 20, 2016, which the Emma used in refunding the bride price, paid to her family during their marriage. The estranged wife of the Nollywood actor, in the petition had accused Emeka of incessant beating, molestation, and torture, which she said she could no longer endure.

But Emeka in his response, while pleaded with the court not to dissolve the marriage, denied ever beating, molesting or torture his wife. He rather informed the court that his wife had move out of their matrimonial home five times without any reason.

He also informed the court that the only time the 'devil' entered their marriage, was when his wife paid for the children's school fees. Speaking to our reporter after the judgement, the petitioner said, "I am delight with the judgement. I am happy that the court granted my request."

Emma who said she was not thinking of second marriage, advised other women who were going through what she experienced, to be bold enough to approach the court so that they can live a free life. The separated couple had lived together for over 17 years and had their marriage contracted at Alagbole area, in Lagos, in 2014. They have four children.