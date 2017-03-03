2 March 2017

South Africa: Flooding Reported On Joburg, Ekurhuleni Roads

A flooding warning has been issued for various parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni because of heavy rains.

The Gillooly's interchange was heavily flooded, affecting traffic on the N3 south, and posing a danger to road users making their way through the intersection. Authorities have warned road users to avoid the interchange at all costs."The Gilloolys interchange is flooded in the southerly direction. Motorists can use the M1 and M2 as alternatives. There is lots of water on many of the roads. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution; keep headlights on and reduce speed," said Wayne Minnaar, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson.

Flooding at N3 Southbound at Giloolys I/C; Use Alternate route. pic.twitter.com/KgdoAA0CbCAccording to Minnaar, Wilgerood Road in Kloofendal is also flooded in the Roodepoort area.

Traffic is backed up throughout Johannesburg with users on social media reporting that there are a number of traffic lights not working on Malibongwe, Gwen and Friedman in Sandton, and Comaro Road in the south of Johannesburg.

South Africa

