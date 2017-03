Smoke has been detected on some floors of the Wits Medical School, the University of the Witwatersrand said on Friday.

"The source of the smoke is still being investigated, but no fire has been seen yet. The building has been completely evacuated and no one has been injured or hurt," spokesperson Shirona Patel said.

The school is located at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Patel said the Wits Emergency Response Team and a fire engine were on the scene.

News24