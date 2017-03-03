Uganda: MP Anywar Airlifted to Kampala After Accident in Lamwo

Kitgum municipality member of parliament Beatrice Anywar has been airlifted to Case hospital in Kampala for further treatment after surviving a road accident on Thursday.

The accident happened yesterday at Labayango village in Paloga sub-county, Lamwo district. Anywar was traveling from the burial of Mike Ocan, a former Gulu University don who succumbed to heart failure last week.

Ocan, the husband to Gulu Woman MP Betty Aol Ocan, was buried in Potika parish, Lamwo district.

Anywar, who was reportedly rushing to attend another burial, sustained injuries to her right shoulder and head while Asuman Udaise, her driver suffered soft tissue injuries.

He said he lost control of the vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UAY 354G which veered off the road and overturned four times. The driver is hospitalized in Kitgum hospital and said to be out of danger.

Anywar was briefly treated in Padibe health center IV before being transferred to Kitgum hospital where she spent the night. At about 9am this morning, she was airlifted from Boma Grounds in Kitgum town for further treatment at Case in Kampala.

While being airlifted, MP Anywar repeatedly whispered "I am okay" to district leaders and supporters gathered around the chopper. Anywar was visibly in pain with a cannula stuck on her right arm on which side she rested on a stretcher.

Dr Geoffrey Akena, the medical superintendent of Kitgum hospital who accompanied the legislator said Anywar did not sustain internal fractures and is equally out of danger.

However, Johnson Omona, the chairperson of Kitgum district told URN that Anywar is complaining of headache as well a swollen right shoulder.

"Based on the doctor's decision she had to be detained at the hospital at night as we arrange for a helicopter to pick her this morning. So I want to appeal to the public to continue to pray for her. She is stable only that she has headache which is a result of the trauma relating to the accident.

She is complaining about the right hand shoulder which I think she hit hard but there is no fracture according to the doctor and the x-ray results. The medical superintendent assured us that there were fractures and the injuries there were as a result of contact between her body and the vehicle", Omona said.