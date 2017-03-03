Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie Is Elected Into the American Academy of Arts and Letters

Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has recorded yet another remarkable achievement, being elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters as a foreign honorary member. Adichie was elected alongside British novelist Zadie Smith. Congratulations to the two on the honour.

Founded in 1898 as an honour society of America's leading architects, artists, composers, and writers, the American Academy of Arts and Letters sought to "foster and sustain an interest in Literature, Music, and the Fine Arts" by administering over 70 awards and prizes, exhibiting art and manuscripts, funding performances of new works of musical theatre, and purchasing artwork for donation to museums across the country, the website said.

The 250 member organisation elects new members each year and holds an induction and award ceremony in mid-May.

According to the press release, Calvin Trillin, secretary, will induct fourteen members into the 250-person organization and President Yehudi Wyner will induct three foreign honorary members. Joyce Carol Oates will deliver the centennial Blashfield Foundation Address.

An exhibition of art, architecture, books, and manuscripts by new members and recipients of awards will be on view in the galleries from May 18 to June 11.

The newly elected members of the Academy are as follows:

Art

MARY HEILMANN, artist JULIE MEHRETU, artist ANNABELLE SELLDORF, architect STANLEY WHITNEY, artist

Literature

HENRI COLE, poet JUNOT DÍAZ, writer AMY HEMPEL, writer EDWARD HIRSCH, poet URSULA K. LE GUIN, writer COLUM McCANN, writer ANN PATCHETT, writer KAY RYAN, poet

Music

MELINDA WAGNER, composer JULIA WOLFE, composer

Foreign Honorary Members

CHIMAMANDA NGOZI ADICHIE, writer of Nigeria KAIJA SAARIAHO, composer of Finland ZADIE SMITH, writer of England