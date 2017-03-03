Ghana: MTN (Ghana) Marks Ghana's Independence Day Anniversary With Big 60 Promotion

press release

In commemoration of Ghana's 60th Independence Day anniversary celebrations, Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana is rewarding its valued customers under a promotion dubbed: MTN BIG 60 Promo.

Under the MTN BIG 60 Promo, which runs from March 1 to March 31, 2017, customers on the MTN Just4U platform will be rewarded with Free UBER rides for 600 customers, Birthday cakes for 600 customers while 600 customers will be invited to Movie Maria at the Silver bird Cinema in Accra and the West Hills Mall in Weija, a suburb of Accra.

In addition, subscribers who use Ghc 6 and 60 pesewas daily will also get up to 60 minutes free airtime and 60 Mb of free data daily.

Furthermore, under the MTN BIG 60 Promo, all MTN post paid customers will enjoy, free 60 minutes on Independence Day, March 6.

The unique offer can be accessed on the MTN Just4U platform by dialing*515#

In an address to launch the Promo in Accra, yesterday, Mr Richard Acheampong, Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Ghana, said the Promo was introduced in view of the Ghanaian pride and importance attached to the month of March.

Mr Acheampong said MTN remained committed to contributing to Ghana's development, adding that as MTN associated itself with the celebration of the country's 60th Independence Day anniversary, the company became more determined to fulfill its mission of making customers lives better and brighter.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)