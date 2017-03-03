2 March 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: MTN (Ghana) Marks Ghana's Independence Day Anniversary With Big 60 Promotion

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In commemoration of Ghana's 60th Independence Day anniversary celebrations, Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana is rewarding its valued customers under a promotion dubbed: MTN BIG 60 Promo.

Under the MTN BIG 60 Promo, which runs from March 1 to March 31, 2017, customers on the MTN Just4U platform will be rewarded with Free UBER rides for 600 customers, Birthday cakes for 600 customers while 600 customers will be invited to Movie Maria at the Silver bird Cinema in Accra and the West Hills Mall in Weija, a suburb of Accra.

In addition, subscribers who use Ghc 6 and 60 pesewas daily will also get up to 60 minutes free airtime and 60 Mb of free data daily.

Furthermore, under the MTN BIG 60 Promo, all MTN post paid customers will enjoy, free 60 minutes on Independence Day, March 6.

The unique offer can be accessed on the MTN Just4U platform by dialing*515#

In an address to launch the Promo in Accra, yesterday, Mr Richard Acheampong, Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Ghana, said the Promo was introduced in view of the Ghanaian pride and importance attached to the month of March.

Mr Acheampong said MTN remained committed to contributing to Ghana's development, adding that as MTN associated itself with the celebration of the country's 60th Independence Day anniversary, the company became more determined to fulfill its mission of making customers lives better and brighter.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)

Ghana

Research Calls for New Approach to Youth Employment

Modern research recently released by The MasterCard foundation is advocating for a fresh approach to youth employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.