3 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How We Repelled Armed Men Who Attacked Abuja Community - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ebuka Onyeji

The police have confirmed that one person was injured during an armed robbery attack on Thursday night in a community in Apo district of Abuja.

The Abuja police spokesperson, Anjuguri Mamza, who confirmed the incident on Friday, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police swung into action immediately they received a distress call.

"Yes it was a robbery attack. Some armed robbers came into the community. Immediately we received a distress call, our men mobilised and stormed the area.

"The robbers were repelled and forced to abandon their operations", Mr. Mamza said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the story of the attack late Thursday night when a resident, Ebere Emeka, raised an alarm druing the attack at Pigba Sama area of Apo.

Another resident, who gave his name as Chimezie, also confirmed several gun shots within the area.

The police spokesperson said the robbers made away with some property and injured one resident.

"Some properties were stolen and one person was injured. The injured person was taken to the hospital by the police and he is responding to treatment."

Mr. Mamza, however, said no arrest has been made.

"Nobody was arrested. Our men have been on the trail of the robbers throughout the night and we are actually closing in on them," he added.

Nigeria

President Buhari Medical Trips Signal No End to Medical Tourism

Despite his pledge to halt medical tourism in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has sought medical assistance in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.