3 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Lukewarm' Relations

There is an adage in Liberia which says "where there's smoke, there's fire." This maxim fits the ruling Unity Party where squabble in the party has drawn President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and her deputy Joseph N. Boakai in what appears to be a dispute.

Relations between the two senior officials of the party have been tepid in recent weeks, although the Executive Mansion and members of Boakai's staff have rebuffed the claim. Notwithstanding, reports say relations between the two officials have been 'lukewarm'.

Some supporters of Boakai claimed that President Sirleaf do not actually support Vice President Boakai and that her recent statement pledging loyalty to her deputy is a pretense.

The Executive Mansion has countered that assertion and reaffirmed the President's commitment to the Boakai presidency.

Now, it seems, relationship between the two is degenerating rapidly as the Executive Mansion takes exception to comment attributed in a recent FrontPageAfrica interview by Mr. Boakai.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf expressed surprise at a FrontPage Africa's publication reported to be a recent statement by Vice President Boakai.

The release said President Sirleaf and Vice President Boakai on Friday, February 24, 2017 met formerly for two hours at the Executive Mansion prior to her departure for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Together they reviewed the status of the Unity Party (UP) and appropriate actions needed to be taken to bring back the unity of the party and the momentum required for political victory.

"President Sirleaf is clear that - it is not only money but clear and well defined strategies that will lead to victory for the Vice President and the Unity Party. Therefore, the focus of some partisans on money cannot be the magic wand for getting votes," the Executive Mansion said.

According to the release, she urged all UP partisans to remain focused on the political goals ahead of the party and the Vice President.

