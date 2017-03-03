Liberia: Ellen, Boakai Relationship Stabled

The National Movement to Support Boakai (NAMBO) in collaboration with all pro- Boakai support groupings says contrary to speculations in the media regarding the relationship between President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the two officials are on a steadied course.

The group said it is aware that last Friday afternoon, February, 24, 2017, President Sirleaf and Boakai met and had a cordial, revealing and refreshing meeting on a variety of trending issues in Liberia and the both departed the meeting with a resounding spirit of camaraderie.

"NAMBO is also fully aware that prior to President Sirleaf's departure to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to honor the ongoing AU summit, her Deputy and brother telephoned and wished her a God-blessed travel after a long conversation on a number of national concerns.NAMBO believes, these ongoing transactions between the pair should rather send a clear message to the skeptics, cynics and professional provocateurs that Veep Boakai and Leader Sirleaf genuinely cherish their over three decades of profound and incredible relationship," the group said in a release.

NAMBO noted that in the human enterprise and in the game of politics, it's normal that relationships will experience glitches like occasional misunderstanding, disharmony and disagreement - all natural occurrences that President Sirleaf and Vice President Boakai as human beings (like each of us) are likely to encounter; but given the scale of passion and commitment they both bring to their relationship, they will dare and conquer their common obstacles and move on with strength bearing in mind that on their shoulders rests the fate of a resilient nation and people seeking to stay the course of peace, tranquility, stability and socio-economic development.

The pro-Boakai group"wishes to make it abundantly clear, that supporters of Vice President Boakai are graciously and consciously interested in the fate and survivability of the long standing relationship subsisting between Vice President Boakai and President Sirleaf, a relationship that goes beyond politics and government, but rather one, that is fulcrum on core family values and has blossomed on mutual respect, loyalty, commonality of ideas and solidity of trust."

The group also added "We would also like to indicate in no uncertain term, that as foot soldiers of the Boakai presidential bid, it is our unreserved belief that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf must have a say in ongoing conversations regarding Veep Boakai presidential bid and that, she is hugely vital to the much deserved 2017 presidential win that we progressively aspire for and so rightly desire, and in the same regard, we call on folks in the surroundings of the pair to foster peace and harmony rather than advancing tendencies with the vicious aim of sowing seeds of discord between our two cherished leaders."