Liberia: 'Witch Hunt' - PYJ On Rejection Of His Report

Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson has termed as "witch hunt" actions by senators to condemn a report he presented from the ECOWAS parliament.

Senator Johnson said reports from Liberia's representatives to international parliaments are done either verbal or written and said reports are not discussed by the senate plenary.

He indicated that issues discussed at the level of the joint committees Political Affairs, Peace, Security and APRM included threat posed by Boko Haram, Al Shabbab and terrorist groups in Mali.

He said the committee also visited Mali and expressed the need for stability to return in several parts of Africa.

According to him, reports made in plenary from representation at other parliamentsincluding EU/ACP and ECOWAS are often accepted and placed in the archives of the Liberian Senate.

He expressed disappointment that the report from his representation was being debated and even disqualified by some members of the senate.

He said "some colleagues of ours who represented this senate at the time at other parliaments, never gave report here for over four years and nothing was said or done.

It can be recalled that Senators George MannehWeah and Prince Yormie Johnson were requested by the plenary of the senate to submit detailed performance report on happenings at the ECOWAS Parliament. The senators are Liberia's representatives at the parliament at the level of the Senate.

Senator Comnany Wesseh trashed the report by Senator Johnson; saying it has no format and there was no template used for the report.