3 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: By-Election Winner's Certificate Withheld

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says it is withholding the certificate of the winner of the just ended Lofa County District # 1 By-Election, pending the disposal of a protest filed by the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE).

NEC announced that Union for Liberia Democrats (ULD)'s candidate Francis Sakila Nyumahn won the election after securing a total of 3,149 votes constituting 32.03 percent, while William Tamba Kamba of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) obtained a total votes 2, 996 or 30.7 percent. Nine persons including a female contested the by-election.

Jerome Korkoyah disclosed that Kamba's party filed a protest, which he said would be looked into.

National Elections Commission bossalso disclosed that Nyumahn's certification would be delayed until the case is dismissed.

He said the decision is based on a recent Supreme Court mandate. Korkoyah indicated that the election was peaceful and commended voters in Lofa District # 1.

Voters in Lofa County District # 1 went to the polls on February 28, 2017 to elect a new representative to fill the vacancy created by the death of Rep. Eugene Fallah Kparkar.

Rep. Kparkar, a member of Liberty Party (LP), died last year in India following illness.

