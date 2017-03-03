South Africa - Deportations Not Connected to Xenophobia

South Africa is dealing with xenophobic attacks against foreigners. This week, almost a hundred Nigerians were deported, but authorities say the development is not connected to the attacks.

For the past four weeks, South Africa has witnessed xenophobic attacks on foreigners especially Nigerians who South Africans accuse of commtting crimes and taking their jobs. On Friday anti-immigrant protesters marched in the capital Pretoria. The protests turned violent forcing police to use tear gas, rubber bullets and water connon to disperse demonstrators who indulged in looting shops belonging to foreigners. The protests are believed to be a result of dissatisfaction of unemployed South Africans mostly the youth.

"A lot of people here, especially the foreigners, blame Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for these xenophobic attacks," says DW correspondent Thuso Khumalo in Johannesburg. According to Khumalo, Mashaba said, "all illegal immigrants in Johannesburg are committing crimes so they must go."

Lack of legal documents or criminal offense?

On Tuesday some 97 Nigerians were deported having been accused of committing various civil, criminal, and drug related offenses. Among the deportees were 95 men and two women. Uche Ajulu-Okeke, Nigeria's consul-general to South Africa, confirmed the deportations, but attributed it "lack of documentation". Okeke however, noted that some Nigerians claimed that their documents had been destroyed in anti-immigrant violence, making it difficult for them to prove that they had legal documents.

"I don't think the deportation has anything to do with xenophobia because those things usually happen in terms of deporting people who are either living in South Africa illegally or who have committed several crimes," said Abdullah Ahmed, a Nigerian lecturer at the University in Pretoria.

Six of the deportees are said to have been involved in drug offenses, 10 were arrested and deported for criminal offenses while others committed immigration offenses. According to Nigerian Immigration sources the deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Nigeria on early Tuesday morning. Those deported for drug and criminal offenses were handed over to the police for prosecution while those with civil cases were left to go home.

Human Rights violation

According to Ahmed there are 800,000 Nigerians living in South Africa whose population is 55 million people. "Those deportations probably have to do with immigration operations which are carried out by the South African police from time to time. It is not unique to South Africa. There are also efforts by the Nigerian government to deport people from Lybia."

The Nigerian government this week called on the African Union to step in to stop "xenophobic attacks" on its citizens in South Africa. It claimed that 20 Nigerians had been killed in 2016 over allegations of drug trafficking and that no legal action was taken. Nigerian Senator Rose Oko pointed out that the acts violated Article 5 of the United Nations Universal Declaration on human rights, which provides that, "no one shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment".

Whereas one could blame the South African government for not taking any serious action, the xenophobic attacks in 2015 were traced back to the Zulu king and to a family member of President Jacob Zuma, said Ahmed. "So you have the president not coming out to condemn the attacks, because he referred to the rallies not as xenophobic rallies, but as rallies by all kicking against crime."

President Zuma insisted that South Africans were not xenophobic, and called on everyone, citizens and non-citizens, to work together to combat the country's high crime rate. "For now the only thing the government is doing is to tell the people to take the law into their own hands. When they are suspecting people to be criminals they should report it to their authorities rather than following the principle of street justice," Ahmed urgued. On the subject of panic, Ahmed said, "there is nothing like panic, the Nigerians I talked to are not willing to leave the country. They have lived there for many years and they have their lives and families in South Africa."