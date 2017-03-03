Nigeria: Jonathan Never Asked Me to Resign, Says Sheriff

Abuja — The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has denied that former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has asked him and the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, to resign as part of the political solution to the crisis in the party.

In a statement issued by spokesman of the Sheriff's leadership, Hon. Bernard Mikko, it urged leaders and members of the PDP to rally round his boss in order for the party to conduct; as soon as possible, a national unity convention.

"The public, PDP members and the media are hereby informed that the issue of the national chairman's resignation as the political solution has never been discussed nor was it put up for discussion with former president and other stakeholders."

Mikko said instead of resigning that Sheriff is hoping to work out modalities with stakeholders of the party on how to organise a convention.

"PDP members nationwide and the media are hereby informed that shortly before the Court of Appeal judgment of February 17, 2017; all parties and stakeholders agreed that on the receipt of the court of appeal judgment whichever way it goes; members will be prevailed upon and urged to support the judgment and orders of the court of appeal and rally round the successful party to conduct; as soon as possible a national unity convention for the election of officers; the modalities of which shall be worked out by all stakeholders of the party.

"As a law-abiding citizen and advocate of the rule of law, Sheriff hereby calls on all stakeholders including but not limited to PDP governors; national and state assembly members; Board of Trustees (BoT) members to make themselves available and give their input on how we can as quickly as possible conduct a national unity convention; where our national officers will be elected. The national chairman has promised and undertaken not to contest."

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on the Reconciliation of the crisis rocking the party headed by the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, has recommended that the next national convention of the party would be held before June this year.

The committee at the end its meeting held yesterday in Abuja, which reviewed recent developments in the party and decided among others that a political solution is the best option to end the protracted crises in the party.

In a statement jointly signed by Dickson, the Vice Chairman of the committee, Senator Ibrahim Mantu and Secretary, Senator Joshua Lidani, the committee said it would embark on extensive consultations with all stakeholders with a view of building confidence and necessary consensus towards the Unity Convention.

The statement read: "We endorse the resolution of the meeting between the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan GCFR and PDP state governors in this regard without prejudice to the ongoing judicial processes.

"That as part of this process, it is imperative that an early convention within the second quarter of 2017 should be held in Abuja which therefore should be all inclusive and where new national officials of the party will be freely, fairly and transparently elected.

"In furtherance of this, the reconciliation committee shall embark on extensive consultations with all stakeholders with a view of building confidence and necessary consensus toward the Unity Convention

"The committee appeals to all party leaders, and members of our great party to exercise restraint and focus on the loyalty to and the overall interest of the party."