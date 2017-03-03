3 March 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Moroccan King Calls Buhari, Seeks to Join Ecowas

By Tobi Soniyi

Abuja — King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where the Nigerian president is on vacation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the call was initiated by the Moroccan monarch.

Adesina said the King asked after the president's health and expressed satisfaction at his level of improvement.

He said the two leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.

Adesina said: "King Mohammed VI thanked President Buhari for Nigeria's support in returning Morocco to the African Union and notified him of Morocco's request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Moroccan King also expressed his intention to make the Rabat-Abuja strategic partnership a framework for regular consultation and cooperation on African issues of mutual interest to both countries.

Buhari, who thanked King Mohammed VI for the phone call, said that he looked forward to deepening relations between both countries.

