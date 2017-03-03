Nigeria: My Sweet Experience As Face of CandyCity 2016 - Nneke Somto

Winner of Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016, Nneke Somto, is not planning to bid farewell to modelling after the expiration of her reign.

In fact, in a recent chat with WG, the fair-complexioned beauty expressed her intention to take her modelling career to the next level. She also wants to go back to school to pursue her master's degree after she's done with her NYSC programme.

Sharing her sweet experience as the Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016, Somto described it as "awesome" adding that "it's an experience every young girl would wish to have."

According to her, "Face of CandyCity Nigeria provided me the platform to meet and interact with people. It also helped me in achieving a part of my dream. I have always wanted to become a supermodel in addition to being addressed as a queen. Face of CandyCity Nigeria provided me the platform to achieve this dream."

Somto, who beat other contestants to emerge Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016, joined forces with the social crusaders to fight against domestic violence in the society. Through her pet project tagged, "Purple Bande Signifie" the beauty queen added her voice to the campaign. As the race to crown the next Face of CandCity Nigeria pageant begins, the Port-Harcourt-based beauty is passionate about building a successful career in the modelling industry.

Incorporated in 2014, Face of CandyCity Nigeria is an online facial beauty contest among Nigerian girls within the age of 16-28 years,with the mission of promoting health education, societal values and providing a good platform where her image, works done would be projected in the industry.