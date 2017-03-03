Liberia: Elect Official Based On Competence Not On Tribalism, Liberians Urged

A graduate student in Strategic Management at Harvard University, Mr. Austin S. Fallah, has called on Liberian electorates to not only vote for those Liberians who say they love Liberia but must have over the years manifested their love by being faithful servants of the people and the country.

He said Liberians of voting age now have the power during this election cycle to replace those thieves who pillaged the country's resources for their benefits while at the same time pretending to be making sacrifices for the good of the country and its oppressed people.

Mr. Fallah, who is majoring in Leadership, made the statement recently when he met with a cross-section of Liberian journalists in his home state of Minnesota.

He also suggested that those who want to take Liberia from a nation of hand-out recipient to a nation that was once the "beacon of hope for all humanity should be the only ones to be elected to public offices."

Mr. Fallah said people who value democracy in its real sense, care for disadvantaged Liberians and have the right moral authority to bring about genuine national development that benefits every Liberian irrespective of economic, political or social status.

Fallah said, "Liberians should learn from the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf failed government which has brought upon the people more poverty which has also reduced them to the lowest among the human race."

"This is a president who told the Liberian people and the world that she does not forgive. For God's sake, after all, for what she has done to Liberia and Liberians, she will one day ask for forgiveness even though she does not forgive others", Mr. Fallah predicted.

Mr. Fallah, who holds several graduates and undergraduate degrees from prestigious universities in the United States said, "Corruption is human rights abuse. It deprives people of the necessities of life. Those the GAC reports named as embezzling the people's money should get ready to reimburse the people and prepare for justice through the Liberian legal system and that of the ICC. The Liberian people with the help of the international community will soon and very soon see the implementation of the TRC report."

The academician said President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf had shown all visible signals that she would not support anyone including her Vice President who would want to enforce the TRC report to the letter.

"No one who sat in any room or place and contributed $10,000 or any amount to reduce Liberia and Liberians to abject poverty, the lowest of the lowest among the human race, thinks he or she will go with impunity should think twice. The vindictive president should not leave the country before giving an account of her 12 failed years. Wherever she falls short, justice should take its place, as she continues to do with others."

The University of St. Thomas School of Law soon to be a graduate student in Ethics and Compliances said "If I wanted to compromise my beliefs, I would have been a senior official of the corrupt Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's government.

He disclosed that several attempts were made to recruit him for some prominent positions, but he turned them down, pointing out "They asked in one of the interviews if I could compromise by beliefs and take down one of my press releases on Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. I said no, I praised Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf when she did the right thing and came down hard on her when she did wrong."

Fallah, who many thought would have been in the 2017 presidential race said, "After consulting with my family, close friends, loved ones, religious leaders, social, political and economic advisers, I will not be a part of the Presidential elections in Liberia." "As a student of Law, I would not want to be a violator of the ten years residency clause of the Liberian Constitution." Mr. Fallah noted, adding, "I will live by what I preach, and that is having a corruption free Liberia."

When asked about returning home to make his contribution to his country of birth, the US-based Liberian professional said "My options are open for any future position in government, where my qualification, training, and experience will add value to the country and not take from the country. I will be home sometime this year but will not tell anyone when. I am not a member of any political party."

On support for a presidential aspirant, Fallah said, "a presidential candidate will only be backed up by me if he or she has Liberia and Liberians at heart. Such a person must have a proven record of leadership in government or the private sector in a great decision-making role. This individual must have an impeccable record of corruption free, free of human rights abuse, who can travel without the international community wanting that person, not on the TRC report, not a dictator, ready for prime time development."