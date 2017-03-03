3 March 2017

Liberia: Jehovah Witnesses Refutes Claim of Registration Condemnation

Paynesville — The Jehovah Witnesses Congregation in Liberia has denied reports in the public that they have condemned the voters registration exercise.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, Thomas Nyain, communications officer, of the Jehovah Witnesses Congregation in Liberia said at no time did the organization condemn the exercise since it began.

"We teach the Bible and we encourage people to apply Bible principles to better their lives," he said.

"We don't get involved in political activities so anybody that who say that witnesses in Liberia condemned the voters registration exercise, then I don't know where do they get their information from, because I speak for Jehovah witnesses in Liberia and since I don't utter these words, it means that I am not aware of such information. The witnesses in Liberia have a central media outlet, and I am the one that speak for them.

According to Thomas Nyain the information is misleading and far from the truth, something he described as fabrication to mark the image of his noble institution.

He said one of the major challenges being faced by the organization is reaching the gospel out to Liberians in the remotest part of the country.

"One of our major challenges is to get to the deeper part of Liberia, where people haven't heard anything about the Bible, not sitting and worrying about fabrication from people who are not aware of activities. We will be happy if everyone in Liberia accepts the truth about the Bible through our teaching.

He called on every Liberian to take interest in reading their biblical materials that have been translated in the various dialects.

