Liberia: K3 Telecom Launches Broadband Internet Services in Liberia

Monrovia — K3 Telecom Inc. has launched its IPS operations in Liberia - making the country the first in Africa to benefit from its services.

The company will provide internet television (Netflix), fix line phones and high speed internet on its broadband services in a single package branded as 'Triple Play'.

The launch which was held at the Royal Grand Hotel in Monrovia brought together Vice President Joseph Boakai (the launcher), the Chairperson of the Board of Commissioner of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Angelique Weeks, commissioners of the LTA, government officials and a host of dignitaries.

In remarks, Mme. Weeks thanked K3 Telecom Inc. for choosing to invest in Liberia. She recalled that ground works for the establishment of the K3 Telecom began in 2014, but was slowed down by the Ebola outbreak; however, the investors were not deterred by the outbreak, she said.

Weeks assured the K3 Telecom that though they won't be given any preferential treatment, the LTA, according to her, would create a level plain field for the maximum utilization of opportunities in the sector to maximize their investment.

Cutting the ribbons for the official launch of the company, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai acknowledged the company's determination to invest in Liberia and bringing about competition.

He noted the competition in the sector would mean freedom for citizens to decide what they want based on their preference.

He also thanked the K3 Telecom team for deciding to invest in Liberia, noting that the laws of Liberia under this government would remain friendly to investors.

"We are very glad, that with the help of the Government of Liberia we succeeded to bring new services and introduced the first "wireless" cable in the air broadband network in the country. "

"This will create substantial growth in the country and satisfy the raising demand by the Liberian people, investors, SME's and government for the need of high-speed Internet and reliable Internet service in the country," the CEO of K3 Telecom Liberia, Inc. said.

According to him, the company will be providing free internet service for selected medical centers and schools. He added that the company was also designing packages for Liberians from all walks of life.

"K3 Air Lastmile solution technology in Liberia aims at offering easy and modern access to broadband network services, thus helping Liberia to speed up it' boosting economy and achieve its future goals," he said.

K3 Telecom AG is a Swiss based global telecommunication operator with unique wireless K3 Air Lastmile solution technology, engaged in the business of co-investing, establishment of telecommunication networks and offering services as ISP provider on various global markets with focus on Africa.

K3 Telecom Liberia Inc. is a subsidiary company of K3 Telecom AG, Switzerland and is intentional in its commitment to provide modern Triple play services to Liberian people.