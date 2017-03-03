West Africa: Ecowas Holds Infrastructure Development Forum

Monrovia — Several members of the ECOWAS region gathered Wednesday for its second meeting of Road infrastructure& Justice Ministers and experts for Dakar-Abidjan Corridor.

The forum is to harmonize the immigration procedures in accordance with the ECOWAS protocol.

The high contracting parties include the Government of Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Senegal.

Speaking at the opening, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, ECOWAS Dr. Antoinette Weeks said the study which will establish a complete inventory of the corridor missing links inhibiting the motor ability of the corridor, aims at focusing resources on the rehabilitation of the road corridor which supports regional and inter-regional traffic flow and promotes trade within the sub-region.

She added that the study will also determine an appropriate engineering solution for the upgrading of the entire corridor and undertake an economic, social and environmental appraisal for the consideration of various investment options.

The study, which is expected to be implemented by the ECOWAS PPDU - a specialized agency in charge of preparing the bankable regional infrastructure projects and based in Lomé, Togo.

Also, the Special Representative Ambassador Babatunde Olanrewaju Ajisomo said the project is a multinational highway that is expected to be constructed.

He added the project will support ecowas regional agenda, it will strengthen economic activities improve security and accessible.

"The construction of term is an important dimension as define in the protocol 1979relating to free movement of persons, the proposed road network is also in line with the free movement of citizens."

"This project will raise the standard of living that will guaranteed a brighter future from ECOWAS state, the task is dainty as the minister and head of states are desirous of receiving the final report", said Ambassador Ajisomo.

Meanwhile the Deputy Minister for Technical Services Claude Langley said underscored the importance of the Dakar-Lagos Corridor to the development of the entire West African Region.

He said that the construction and development of road infrastructure will boost Agriculture and other Trade activities within the sub-region.