Liberia: NSA Confirms Issuance of Gun to Liberia's Defense Minister Son

Monrovia — The National Security Agency (NSA) has admitted providing gun to Michael Samukai, the son of Defense Minister Browie Samukai who is on trial for an alleged illegal possession of fire arm, attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault. He has denied the charges.

The pronouncement by the NSA's chief of armory, Titus Nyankun, that they offered Samukai a gun came about when the defendant admitted that he is an agent of the NSA and that the gun found in his possession was offered by the agency.

Nyankun's statement comes after the court had summoned the Director of the NSA on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 to give clarity whether it was the NSA which gave the defendant the gun.

In his testimony in court on Thursday, March 2, Nyankun told the jury that due to the nature of Samukai's job, he was qualified and permitted to carry firearm.

When questioned by the prosecution how an agent of the NSA can be trained to be issued a firearm, Nyanjun indicated that depending on the type of training, it requires two or three weeks.

He furthered that Michael Samukai was employed as an agent of the NSA on April 2, 2012 and during that period, he underwent series of training, which gave him authorization and permission to carry a firearm.

"Michael Samukai is a trained case officer who is qualified to carry firearm and upon operations under our policy. Michael Samukai can sign in for his firearm in the implementation of his duty."

When the witness was also questioned by the prosecution to describe the gun assigned to Samukai, he stated that it is FME (Fabric National Pistol) and it is a 45 with serial number 61DMR10657 with a gray upper carrier.

Judge Willie, however, asked Nyankun to present to the court on Monday, March 5, 2017 the permit issued by the NSA to Samukai since the defendant admitted that he was issued a permit to carry the gun.