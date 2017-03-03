Liberia: Lawmaker Demands Canadian Group Report On Lec

Montserrado County District #13 Representative Saah Joseph is calling on Canadian power group Manitoba Hydro International or MHI to provide vital information surrounding its five years contractual management role at the Liberia Electricity Corporation or LEC.

"Compounded with the problems listed above, MHI depleted the LEC coffers of 42 million United States Dollars, leaving the current interim management team cash stripped to properly manage the entity effectively," Rep. Joseph has alleged.

In a communication submitted to the House of Representatives on Thursday, 2 March, Rep Joseph said under the terms of a five - year contractual management agreement entered between LEC and MHI, the Canadian group was authorized to manage the LEC with a view of expanding national power grid and electricity production.

"At the time, it was then highly such a reputable entity as MHI would have performed to the highest international standard. Sadly, this seems not to be the case as evidenced by the shabby state of our electricity infrastructures as left by MHI at the end of the contractual period", Rep. Joseph claims.

While lamenting the status MHI allegedly left LEC in, Rep. Joseph however praised the current management team at LEC connecting a little over 5,000 households to national electricity grid in a short period of two months in a boost to revenue generation.

He claims that the dismal performance of MHI under the then contractual management agreement is clearly visible here for all to see as evidenced by the incessant falling of poles with live wires, which he says pose death traps in residential areas.

Rep. Joseph has also cited alleged prolonged power cuts and the relatively slow rate of connecting households in Monrovia and its environs as some of the problems left behind by MHI under the multi million dollars agreement to manage the LEC.

The Montserrado Lawmaker argued that it beats rational logic to note that in spite of the numerous shortcomings of MHI under the than contractual agreement, the LEC Board of Directors are poised to sign another management agreement with MHI to manage the LEC once again.