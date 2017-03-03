3 March 2017

Liberia: Coalition Hint for Boakai

By Winston W. Parley

Maryland County Senator Dan Morias has hinted here that he is working on the formation of a "Coalition of the Willing", or COW for the purpose of attracting support towards the candidacy of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the ruling Unity Party.

He told Prime 105.5 Fm on Thursday morning, 2 March that the proposed "Coalition of the Willing" is not a political party, but is intended to give Amb. Boakai support.

While reaffirming his support to the Vice President's quest for the presidency, Sen. Morias said he did not think Liberia needed another Harvard University graduate to lead the country, suggesting that he loves people from humble background.

He describes VP Boakai as "a political shock absorbber" and claims that other vice presidents would have created confusion here had they experienced what Amb. Boakai has allegedly gone through for the past 11 years.

Without being specific, Sen. Morias insisted that external forces who are decision makers around the world do not want VP Boakai and a coalition of three parties including CDC, NPP and LPDP in the October elections.

He cast doubt over the longevity of the Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC, involving imprisoned former President Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Party, Sen. George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change and former Speaker Alex Tyler's Liberian People Democratic Party.

The Maryland Senator, who has fallen apart with his party executives in the NPP over the alleged process leading to its marriage with the CDC, insists that he did not believe in such political marriage and thinks the marriage might not last longer than the end of the October elections.

Concerning former president Charles Taylor's alleged phone call to his loyalists here, Sen. Morias argued that he did not think those who gave Mr. Taylor the platform to make such call were his friends, especially if they knew that it played against Mr. Taylor's term of service.

